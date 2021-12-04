Phala.Network (PHA) Price Tops $0.69 on Top Exchanges

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 52% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 4th. One Phala.Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phala.Network has a total market cap of $96.00 million and approximately $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded 29.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004068 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00041802 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00008189 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.99 or 0.00239212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Phala.Network Profile

Phala.Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork . The official message board for Phala.Network is medium.com/phala-network . The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala.Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala.Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala.Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phala.Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

