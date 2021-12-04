Piershale Financial Group Inc. Has $16.11 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Piershale Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,103 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 6.6% of Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Piershale Financial Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $16,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,276,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,424 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,356,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,432,000 after purchasing an additional 50,894 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,538,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,439,000 after purchasing an additional 22,108 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 57.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,330,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,107,000 after acquiring an additional 484,626 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,318,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,043,000 after acquiring an additional 46,674 shares during the period.

SCHM stock opened at $76.91 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $65.88 and a 52-week high of $83.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.74.

