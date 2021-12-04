Piershale Financial Group Inc. Invests $16.37 Million in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 358,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,367,000. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for about 6.7% of Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Piershale Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,653,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,299,000 after buying an additional 810,302 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,468,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,996,000 after buying an additional 123,184 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,419,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,728,000 after purchasing an additional 427,530 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,671,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,245,000 after purchasing an additional 94,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,683,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,891,000 after purchasing an additional 141,028 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $48.89 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $50.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.