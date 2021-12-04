Piershale Financial Group Inc. Invests $3.20 Million in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 65,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,000. Alcoa comprises 1.3% of Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Alcoa during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alcoa by 12.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period.

Alcoa stock opened at $44.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 2.40. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $57.57.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.30%.

Alcoa announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AA shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Argus raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.94 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Alcoa from $59.19 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

In other Alcoa news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

