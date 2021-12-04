Piershale Financial Group Inc. Invests $3.63 Million in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 183,431 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,000. Cleveland-Cliffs comprises approximately 1.5% of Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 488.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Keith Koci acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $218,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,312,700. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLF opened at $20.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.06. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 75.62%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLF shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

