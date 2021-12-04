Piershale Financial Group Inc. Invests $37.56 Million in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 313,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $37,562,000. ProShares Ultra S&P500 accounts for about 15.5% of Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Piershale Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSO. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 20.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 250.9% during the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SSO opened at $133.09 on Friday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12 month low of $85.68 and a 12 month high of $145.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.59.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

