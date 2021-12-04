Piershale Financial Group Inc. Makes New $3.61 Million Investment in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,157 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,000. DICK’S Sporting Goods accounts for approximately 1.5% of Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,499,904 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $551,036,000 after acquiring an additional 75,099 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.6% during the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,892,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $289,792,000 after buying an additional 389,939 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 663,192 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $66,445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,401 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,423,000 after purchasing an additional 93,962 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DKS shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

NYSE:DKS opened at $110.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.21 and a 200-day moving average of $114.49. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

