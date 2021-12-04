Piershale Financial Group Inc. Makes New $3.80 Million Investment in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,000. Cloudflare makes up approximately 1.6% of Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cloudflare by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Cloudflare by 74.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 78,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,275,000 after buying an additional 33,490 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth $865,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cloudflare by 89.4% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at $937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NET shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen increased their target price on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.71.

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.94, for a total value of $11,259,631.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total transaction of $2,546,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at $8,931,560.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 744,740 shares of company stock valued at $120,455,635. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $159.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of -228.13 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.16. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $60.96 and a one year high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 8.51.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

