Piershale Financial Group Inc. Purchases 4,579 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Piershale Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares during the quarter. Nucor accounts for approximately 1.4% of Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the second quarter worth $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 23.5% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their target price on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.42.

NYSE NUE opened at $110.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $47.94 and a twelve month high of $128.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.59. The firm has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 22.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 9.69%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

