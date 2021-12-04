Piershale Financial Group Inc. Takes $3.96 Million Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,000. Moderna accounts for about 1.6% of Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 10.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 4.7% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 5.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 3.2% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Moderna by 14.3% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRNA. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.93.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.13, for a total transaction of $3,844,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.85, for a total value of $2,309,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 426,250 shares of company stock valued at $145,105,835. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $306.72 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The stock has a market cap of $124.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $309.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.