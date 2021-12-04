Pirate Chain Price Hits $1.46 on Top Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $275.96 million and $996,185.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for $1.46 or 0.00003007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $185.23 or 0.00380742 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.87 or 0.00162126 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.26 or 0.00090976 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003978 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000303 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 188,637,417 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars.

