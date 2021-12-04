PlatON Trading Down 29.9% Over Last 7 Days (LAT)

PlatON (CURRENCY:LAT) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One PlatON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular exchanges. PlatON has a market cap of $304.37 million and approximately $26.33 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PlatON has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PlatON alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00041446 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007990 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.88 or 0.00237136 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PlatON Profile

LAT is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,259,784,185 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

Buying and Selling PlatON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlatON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlatON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.