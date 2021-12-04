PlayFuel Hits One Day Volume of $6.52 Million (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One PlayFuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. PlayFuel has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and $6.52 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00041535 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00041535 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00008016 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.84 or 0.00237598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PlayFuel Profile

PlayFuel is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io . The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

Buying and Selling PlayFuel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayFuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayFuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

