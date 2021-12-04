PolkaWar (PWAR) Price Tops $0.58 on Top Exchanges

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. In the last week, PolkaWar has traded down 39.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PolkaWar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001194 BTC on major exchanges. PolkaWar has a total market capitalization of $11.01 million and approximately $3.69 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00059914 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,037.26 or 0.08349915 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00065408 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00083912 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,996.50 or 0.99266961 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002650 BTC.

PolkaWar Coin Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 88,322,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,072,888 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

