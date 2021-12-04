Project Inverse Reaches Market Capitalization of $467,749.23 (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 23.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One Project Inverse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Project Inverse has traded 35.8% lower against the US dollar. Project Inverse has a total market capitalization of $467,749.23 and $212,855.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00058984 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,061.50 or 0.08348624 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00063570 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00083295 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,345.14 or 0.99376059 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Project Inverse Coin Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 65,242,445 coins and its circulating supply is 42,438,996 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

