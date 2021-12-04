Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Purchased by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,638 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $7,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 31,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 54,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the period. 78.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.80.

Shares of PB opened at $71.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.40 and a 1 year high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $282.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.83 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 43.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 34.27%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

