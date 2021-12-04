Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Purchased by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,224 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $5,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,466,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 48,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,702,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 49,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSA stock opened at $335.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $321.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.88. The company has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.18. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $212.22 and a 12-month high of $340.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.15.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

