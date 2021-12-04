QuarkChain (QKC) One Day Volume Hits $45.68 Million

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded down 17.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. QuarkChain has a market cap of $171.35 million and approximately $45.68 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0268 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QuarkChain Coin Profile

QuarkChain (CRYPTO:QKC) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

