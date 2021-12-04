R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 8.4% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $14,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of IUSB opened at $53.26 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $52.48 and a 52 week high of $54.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%.

