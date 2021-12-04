RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stake Trimmed by Regents of The University of California

Regents of The University of California trimmed its stake in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 608,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,930 shares during the quarter. RAPT Therapeutics makes up 2.2% of Regents of The University of California’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Regents of The University of California owned approximately 2.06% of RAPT Therapeutics worth $18,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 913,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,054,000 after buying an additional 162,516 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,769,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,639,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,465,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column sold 9,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $319,392.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $108,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,477 shares of company stock worth $3,291,721 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $30.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 0.12. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.61% and a negative net margin of 1,468.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT).

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.