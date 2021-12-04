Redwood Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Redwood Investments LLC lowered its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pool by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $544.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $506.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $478.62. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $305.47 and a 1-year high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total transaction of $5,214,341.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.26, for a total transaction of $11,445,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

POOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Friday, November 12th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $516.29.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

