Redwood Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Redwood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 758.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 308.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Square during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Square during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Square during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Square during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Square from $312.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.28.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.29, for a total transaction of $1,329,852.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 83,667 shares of company stock worth $20,701,507 over the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $181.31 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.34 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The stock has a market cap of $83.63 billion, a PE ratio of 169.45, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.83 and a 200 day moving average of $242.52.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Square’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

