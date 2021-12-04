Redwood Investments LLC Sells 536 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Redwood Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,143 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 62.5% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total value of $495,496.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,212 shares of company stock valued at $292,479,991 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,389.79 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.31, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,420.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,416.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Cowen cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,173.80.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

