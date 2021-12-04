Regents of The University of California Acquires Shares of 387,508 Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 387,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,727,000. Sana Biotechnology comprises 1.0% of Regents of The University of California’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Regents of The University of California owned approximately 0.21% of Sana Biotechnology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 1,346.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 886,900.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SANA stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.85. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.09 and a 1-year high of $44.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and a PE ratio of -1.79.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SANA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Sana Biotechnology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sana Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

In related news, EVP Christian Hordo sold 64,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $1,617,421.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,008,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,225,161.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

