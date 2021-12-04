Regents of The University of California Boosts Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Regents of The University of California lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 51.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 462,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,400 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 8.1% of Regents of The University of California’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Regents of The University of California’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $68,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $45,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $111.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $108.70 and a 52 week high of $274.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday. KGI Securities began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.19.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.