Regents of The University of California Lowers Stock Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Regents of The University of California decreased its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,495,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,113,858 shares during the period. Owl Rock Capital comprises 62.3% of Regents of The University of California’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Regents of The University of California owned approximately 9.56% of Owl Rock Capital worth $529,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 1,481.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 33.3% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the second quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $147,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of NYSE ORCC opened at $14.11 on Friday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $14.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 65.71% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $269.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.50%.

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

