Regents of The University of California Purchases 37,102 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Regents of The University of California boosted its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 275.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,102 shares during the period. Pinduoduo comprises 0.5% of Regents of The University of California’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Regents of The University of California’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $4,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Pinduoduo by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,453,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,102,000 after purchasing an additional 585,975 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 9.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,369,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,076 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 25.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,367,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685,114 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 53.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,314,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 8.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,733,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,155,000 after acquiring an additional 212,747 shares during the last quarter. 19.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $54.44 on Friday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.91 and a 1 year high of $212.60. The stock has a market cap of $67.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.22 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.47 and a 200 day moving average of $100.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

