Regents of The University of California Purchases New Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Regents of The University of California purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,000. DoorDash accounts for approximately 0.3% of Regents of The University of California’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DASH shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. KGI Securities raised DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on DoorDash from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.05.

DASH stock opened at $157.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.93 and its 200-day moving average is $187.01. The company has a market cap of $54.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.69. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.13 and a twelve month high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fast (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.81, for a total value of $2,028,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 9,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $1,718,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,692,286 shares of company stock valued at $2,171,743,877. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

