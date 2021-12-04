Regents of The University of California Purchases Shares of 77,302 Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Regents of The University of California purchased a new stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 77,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,353,000. Arvinas makes up about 0.7% of Regents of The University of California’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Regents of The University of California owned 0.16% of Arvinas as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 135.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 66.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the first quarter worth about $143,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.11.

Arvinas stock opened at $74.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 1.95. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). The firm had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.89 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.02% and a negative net margin of 794.97%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $1,680,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 36,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $3,243,855.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,899 shares of company stock worth $24,752,298 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

