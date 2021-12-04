Regents of The University of California Sells 70,593 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Regents of The University of California lowered its stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,593 shares during the quarter. Upstart comprises approximately 2.9% of Regents of The University of California’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Regents of The University of California owned about 0.10% of Upstart worth $24,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Upstart by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME acquired a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.75, for a total value of $6,069,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.10, for a total value of $3,863,131.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,012,031 shares of company stock valued at $470,946,477 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UPST shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $171.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $290.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.49. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $228.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.46 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Upstart Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

