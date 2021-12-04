Revomon Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.68 Million (REVO)

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Over the last week, Revomon has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar. One Revomon coin can currently be bought for $0.86 or 0.00001758 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Revomon has a market cap of $21.22 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Revomon

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Buying and Selling Revomon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revomon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

