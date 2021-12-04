Rise Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 86.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 4th. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rise has traded 87.3% lower against the dollar. Rise has a market cap of $206,900.87 and approximately $146,788.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rise alerts:

Muse (MUSE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00041045 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005282 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005118 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverRise (RISE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rise Profile

Rise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 189,551,483 coins. The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . The official website for Rise is rise.vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.