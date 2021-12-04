Riversedge Advisors LLC Acquires 12,665 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,665 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 6.8% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $19,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,084,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456,799 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,669,000 after buying an additional 10,181,640 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 42,283,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,696,000 after buying an additional 8,557,277 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,740,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,664,000 after buying an additional 8,517,357 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,190,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,150,000 after buying an additional 6,019,104 shares during the period.

BND stock opened at $85.68 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $88.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%.

