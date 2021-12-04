Riversedge Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,779 Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Riversedge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 833,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,617,000 after purchasing an additional 54,212 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 30.6% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 207,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,229,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,831.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 47,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after purchasing an additional 45,253 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 228.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 52,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,074,000 after purchasing an additional 36,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 52.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,311,000 after purchasing an additional 29,989 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $270.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $290.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.34. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $249.88 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

