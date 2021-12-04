Riversedge Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.7% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Riversedge Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,359,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,843,000 after buying an additional 175,384 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 112.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,521,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,449,000 after buying an additional 806,014 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,254,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,185,000 after buying an additional 53,777 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 586,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,848,000 after buying an additional 196,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 447,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,743,000 after purchasing an additional 34,985 shares during the last quarter.

VWOB opened at $77.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.06. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $75.73 and a twelve month high of $82.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

