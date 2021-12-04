Riversedge Advisors LLC Sells 2,615 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Riversedge Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 2.0% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC owned about 0.82% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,590.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 481.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $340,000.

NASDAQ VTWG opened at $206.37 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $193.37 and a 1-year high of $247.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.45 and a 200-day moving average of $220.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.234 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

