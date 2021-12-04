Rocket Vault Price Tops $0.0651 on Top Exchanges (RVF)

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 4th. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault has a total market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded up 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00058238 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,068.91 or 0.08326420 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00063377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00082679 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,196.47 or 0.98626888 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002634 BTC.

About Rocket Vault

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

