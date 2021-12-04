SafeBlast Trading Down 29.9% Over Last 7 Days (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Over the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar. SafeBlast has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and $154,736.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeBlast coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,867.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.99 or 0.00957663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.32 or 0.00256457 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00030353 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003201 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000101 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

