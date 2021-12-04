Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is North Star Asset Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 2.2% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $39,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,630,000 after buying an additional 528,154 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15,236.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 273,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 271,517 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,828,000 after buying an additional 261,034 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 379,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,613,000 after buying an additional 187,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2,160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 149,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,543,000 after buying an additional 143,034 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $108.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.81. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.89 and a fifty-two week high of $113.98.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.