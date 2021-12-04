Secret (SCRT) Achieves Market Cap of $732.72 Million

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 16.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. Over the last week, Secret has traded down 22.8% against the dollar. One Secret coin can now be bought for about $4.89 or 0.00010087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market capitalization of $732.72 million and $16.44 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.66 or 0.00290096 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00011382 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004388 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00010938 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

About Secret

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

