ShareRing Reaches One Day Volume of $4.58 Million (SHR)

ShareRing (CURRENCY:SHR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. ShareRing has a market capitalization of $47.40 million and approximately $4.58 million worth of ShareRing was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ShareRing has traded up 19.7% against the dollar. One ShareRing coin can currently be bought for about $0.0241 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ShareRing Coin Profile

ShareRing is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2018. ShareRing’s total supply is 6,434,460,140 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,804,955 coins. The official website for ShareRing is sharering.network . The Reddit community for ShareRing is https://reddit.com/r/ShareRing and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ShareRing’s official message board is medium.com/ShareRing . ShareRing’s official Twitter account is @ShareRingGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShareRing is an online sharing platform that allows users to share things with each other without any kind of currency exchange fees. The ShareRing app allows users to find sharing services around them and to pay for them with a globally accepted token, ShareToken (SHR). ShareToken (SHR) is an Ethereum-based token used for all payments within the ShareRing ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ShareRing

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShareRing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShareRing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShareRing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

