Shopping Price Down 5% Over Last Week (SPI)

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 4th. During the last week, Shopping has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One Shopping coin can currently be bought for $30.87 or 0.00063162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shopping has a total market cap of $28.07 million and $1.54 million worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00058238 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,068.91 or 0.08326420 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00063377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00082679 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,196.47 or 0.98626888 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Shopping Coin Profile

Shopping’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 909,374 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

