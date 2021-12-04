Short Interest in J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Decreases By 31.1%

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the October 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of J Sainsbury from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group downgraded J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.87.

JSAIY traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $14.85. 22,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,891. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $18.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.5824 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandising and Clothing, Financial Services and Property Investments. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing.

