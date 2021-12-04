Short Interest in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Decreases By 31.4%

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,031,100 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the October 31st total of 1,503,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,437.0 days.
JPHLF remained flat at $$7.63 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.43. Japan Post has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $8.70.
Japan Post Company Profile
