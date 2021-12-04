Short Interest in Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) Declines By 30.8%

Kajima Co. (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the October 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:KAJMY remained flat at $$11.52 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.07. Kajima has a 1 year low of $10.83 and a 1 year high of $15.17.

Kajima (OTCMKTS:KAJMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter.

Kajima Corp. engages in the construction, real estate development, architectural design, and civil engineering businesses. It operates through the following segments: Civil Engineering, Building Construction, Real Estate Development and Other, Domestic Subsidiaries and Affiliates, and Overseas Subsidiaries and Affiliates.

