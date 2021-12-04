Short Interest in Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Increases By 20.4%

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,779,700 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the October 31st total of 2,309,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27,797.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LSGOF remained flat at $$9.84 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76. Land Securities Group has a one year low of $8.34 and a one year high of $10.70.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LSGOF shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Land Securities Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

