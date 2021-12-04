Short Interest in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Expands By 21.9%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,570,000 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the October 31st total of 13,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.93. 20,719,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,216,350. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $229.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal has a one year low of $179.15 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna cut their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on PayPal from $329.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.13.

In other news, Director David W. Dorman acquired 1,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,114 shares of company stock worth $7,102,758. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

