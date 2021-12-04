SIBCoin (SIB) Achieves Market Cap of $305,601.14

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. During the last week, SIBCoin has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0156 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. SIBCoin has a market cap of $305,601.14 and approximately $2,277.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,753.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,089.66 or 0.08388366 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.64 or 0.00327445 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $470.00 or 0.00964033 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00011878 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00080496 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $202.12 or 0.00414580 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007183 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.43 or 0.00376242 BTC.

SIBCoin (CRYPTO:SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,565,365 coins. The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

