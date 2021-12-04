Skycoin Price Tops $0.26 (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 4th. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000539 BTC on exchanges. Skycoin has a total market cap of $5.53 million and $167,900.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded down 17.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Skycoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00058238 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,068.91 or 0.08326420 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00063377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00082679 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,196.47 or 0.98626888 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.