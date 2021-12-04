Small Pharma Inc (OTCMKTS:DMTTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Small Pharma Inc (OTCMKTS:DMTTF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 535,900 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the October 31st total of 690,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 325,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Small Pharma in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS DMTTF traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.35. 256,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,533. Small Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.36.

